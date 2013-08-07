Don't Miss
-
Illinois Man Sentenced to 1 Year for Wire Fraud
Montgomery, Ala. – On Friday, January 13, 2017, Husam Usama Tayeh, 36, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, was …
-
FDLE commemorates national AMBER Alert Awareness Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen joined …
-
3 civil rights sites become national monuments in Obama's final days
The Birmingham, Alabama, motel where Martin Luther King plotted how to resist and protest the city'…
-
TSA found record number of guns in carry-ons last year
Airport security screeners confiscated a record number of guns in carry-on bags last year, and most…
-
House set to vote on Obamacare repeal step
The House is set to vote Friday on a resolution that will begin the process of repealing Obamacare,…
-
Police: Mom kept boy locked in bathroom for a year
It's one of the worst cases of child abuse you'll ever hear about: a young boy, locked in a dank, …
-
CVS cuts cost for generic EpiPen competitor
CVS is cutting the price on a generic version of a competitor of the EpiPen allergy treatment.The …
-
Super 12 athletes honored; Troy basketball recap
MaryLee Adams has a recap of news from the sports world for January 12, 2017.
-
Tis' the season for scams: protect your cell number
Stop and think about how many times you give out your cell phone number a day, maybe while you …
-
Pipe busts at Wallace Community College
An underground pipeline busts at Wallace causes gas leak at the college and Armory. Crews will …
-
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
-
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
-
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
-
Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges in China
A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province …
-
Orlando shootings: Markeith Loyd stays out of reach
It's been 34 days since Markeith Loyd allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in …
-
One of FBI's Most Wanted captured in Texas
A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after …
-
Ice coats Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri
The major winter storm affecting parts of the central United States and upper Midwest will continue…
-
Group says Japanese ship caught with dead whale
The anti-whaling activist organization Sea Shepherd says it spotted a Japanese vessel with a dead …
-
South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest Samsung heir
Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Samsung's heir apparent over allegations of bribery, …
-
Dozens killed when cargo plane hits Kyrgyzstan village
At least 37 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, …
-
Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years
The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a …
-
Is 'Deadpool' an Oscar contender?
When Oscar nominations are announced later this month, films like "La La Land," "Moonlight" and …
-
Directors Guild film nominees revealed
The Directors Guild of America has narrowed down their picks for 2016's best film …
-
Taylor Swift teases new music video with Zayn Malik
It appears Taylor Swift's first music video in two years is about to drop.Swift teased fans with a …
-
Two members of the band Tower of Power hit by train
Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the …
-
Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood
This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick …
-
Chris Rock performs with Schumer and Chappelle
So Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle walk into a New York comedy club...There's no …
-
Donald Glover expands FX ties with new deal
Fresh off a few wins at the Golden Globes, Donald Glover's excellent week just got even better.The …
-
Kim Kardashian heads to Dubai for appearance
Kim Kardashian is Dubai bound.The reality star announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday …
-
Paris Jackson slams Fiennes' portrayal of her father
Add Paris Jackson to the list of those who are not fans of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson.The …
-
Ray-Ban owner makes $50 billion glasses deal
It's a visionary deal: The world's biggest eyewear companies are coming together in a $50 billion …
-
Japanese mini-rocket launch fails
Japan's attempt to launch one of the smallest-ever rockets into space has ended in failure.The …
-
Mexico warns Trump on tariffs: We'll respond 'immediately'
Mexico's economy minister sent Donald Trump a fighting message: We will retaliate right away if you…
-
Moody's to pay $864 million to settle lawsuits with feds, 21 states
Moody's on Friday became the second financial ratings company to settle lawsuits filed by attorneys…
-
Wells Fargo is closing over 400 bank branches
The vast Wells Fargo branch network is shrinking.Wells Fargo announced plans on Friday to shut down…
-
Tesla reveals what it will charge for a charge
It will soon cost some Tesla owners $15 to charge up for a drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco,…
-
Global unemployment to hit 200 million as wages stagnate
The number of people out of work around the world will hit 200 million in 2017, a new record high. …
-
Boeing lands $11 billion order from SpiceJet
Boeing has won a massive deal to sell its new 737 jet into the rapidly growing Indian market.The …
-
Nintendo Switch links to the past but feels like the future
Nintendo's latest gaming console is only weeks away and will provide a new platform for some of the…
-
Consumer Reports: OK to buy MacBook Pro
Apple has successfully removed a stain on the reputation of one of its biggest new …
