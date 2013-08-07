Don't Miss
Tennessee yarn shop bans 'vile' Women's March knitters
For yarn shop owners, last weekend's Women's Marches were a great business opportunity, as …
-
McDonald's giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce
McDonald's is promoting a giveaway for its new Big Mac sandwiches -- the Grand Mac and the Big Mac …
-
Washington State mumps outbreak: 278 cases reported in 5 counties
Washington State reported on Wednesday that there have been 278 confirmed and probable cases of …
-
Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do
As he progressed from entertainer to primary contender, from frontrunner to nominee, and then from …
-
Good Samaritans' deed goes wrong
-
5K and Half-Marathon proceeds to help Wiregrass organizations
Southeast Alabama Community Foundation is hosting their annual 5K, Half-Marathon, and Kids' Fun Run…
-
Senior citizens receive tips on severe weather preparedness
Severe weather can impact anyone, we have seen it first hand a number of times lately and one of …
-
Dale County probation office get the first K-9 in the state
-
Touchdown at Wiregrass Food Bank it's time for the Souper Bowl
Friday Jan. 27th- Southside Walmart
-
Enterprise police trying to find a missing women
If you have any information of the whereabouts of Ayanna Smith contact Enterprise police at …
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
-
How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on …
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
-
How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
-
These companies wouldn't exist if it weren't for immigrants
Apple, eBay and Oracle are among the companies built by first- or second-generation Americans from …
-
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
President Donald Trump's immigration executive order set off mass confusion at airports and even …
-
Why #DeleteUber is trending
Uber is taking some serious heat on social media after people felt the company responded …
-
US servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen
A US servicemember died of wounds suffered during a raid in Yemen against al Qaeda -- the first …
-
Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final for 18th major
Even for the legendary Roger Federer, this was -- nearly -- unbelievable. After missing the second …
-
Actor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
-
'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
A ticket selling scam featuring the Broadway hit "Hamilton" -- where resold tickets can go for …
-
Legendary British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
-
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
Taylor Swift is back!Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at …
-
Selena Gomez shares '13 Reasons Why' sneak peek
She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix …
-
Iranian movie star boycotts Oscars over Trump plan for visa ban
One of Iran's leading actors says she's staying away from the Oscars in protest over President …
-
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
-
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
-
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
Apple patents a vaporizer
Apple's product lineup may extend beyond cars and the connected home. A patent filed last year and …
-
Tech leaders line up against Trump's immigrant ban
The ink was barely dry on President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order Friday when the …
-
Trump supporter: Forget voter fraud, stay focused on jobs
Steve Mays is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. So much so that it's his dream to see …
-
CEO who backs Trump: People must be realistic
A CEO who voted for Donald Trump is confident that the president will get his big infrastructure …
-
This company just started offering 6-week sabbaticals
Zillow wants its loyal employees to take some extended R&R. The online real estate company has started offering six-week sabbaticals to employees who have been with the company for six consecutive years. The perk, being dubbed by the company as the "ZG R&R" package, aims to give workers time to "recharge and reboot."
-
Becoming president more than doubled Trump's reach on Twitter
President Trump's Twitter following has grown since he took the oath of office last Friday, as he's…
-
Barcelona trying to tame tourism crunch
The crush of tourists pouring into central Barcelona has become a real problem, pushing up property…
-
Francis Ford Coppola wants to make an 'Apocalypse Now' video game
Nearly four decades after "Apocalypse Now" came out, Francis Ford Coppola is asking fans of the …
-
Police raid homes as Volkswagen investigation grows
German police raided 28 homes and offices this week as they widened an investigation into …
-
Still slow: U.S. economy grew 1.6% in 2016
America had another year of sluggish growth. The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.6% in …
