Proposed plans for Ross Clark Circle

Proposed plans for Ross Clark Circle

Alabama Department of Transportation officials and State Representative Paul Lee are holding a public meeting today discussing the future of Ross Clark Circle.

Don't Miss

Loading...

Video Center

Dothan

48° Clear
Weather Details

Signup for WDHN news, sports and weather alerts!

Events

Featured Business

Jeffers Pet, Equine & Livestock Supply

Jeffers Pet, Equine & Livestock Supply

Share It

Stay Connected