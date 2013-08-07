Don't Miss
-
Your Wellness Network
Get all the expert advice from health experts.
-
Interactive Radar
Click here for updated radar!
-
Sports
Click for the latest sports!
-
Healthy Heart
For the latest heart news!
-
Tax 2016
For the latest tax news!
-
Green Living
Tips for going green!
-
In Style
Click for the latest in style!
-
SEC Media Days
Get the latest in the SEC!
-
Local Movie Listings
Now showing at the box office!
-
Better Body
Help individuals achieve the appearance they are striving for.
-
Betsy DeVos approved for education secretary by Senate panel
Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Education, cleared one …
-
Senate panel votes on Jeff Sessions AG nomination
The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting Tuesday morning on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as…
-
Oprah Winfrey becoming a contributor to CBS' '60 Minutes'
Oprah Winfrey will contribute several stories to the coming season of "60 Minutes," CBS announced …
-
US home prices rise 5.3 percent
U.S. home prices rose in November, pushed up by strong demand and a shrinking supply. The Standard…
-
Julio Jones' bracelet leads back to Dothan
If you knew where to look last Sunday night, as the confetti fell and the Georgia Dome quaked and …
-
2016 fire fatalities in Alabama hit triple digits for first time in six years
-
Speaker Cavanaugh supports cut in EPA regulations
Public Service Commissioner Twinkle Cavanaugh talked with Dothan Rotarians about the importance of…
-
Police looking for driver who killed a service dog on purpose
-
Missing Enterprise teens have been found
-
Drone is the new textbook for this class
-
Could Fed rate hikes come back to haunt Trump?
Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen throughout the presidential campaign. He…
-
Tokyo 2020 medals to be made from recycled cellphones
Olympic and Paralympic Games have traditionally always been about gold, silver and bronze, but …
-
Petraeus urges travel ban be settled quickly
Former CIA director David Petraeus on Wednesday urged that the Trump administration's travel ban be…
-
Democrats boycott Pruitt's EPA confirmation hearing
All ten Democrats on the Senate committee tasked with considering President Donald Trump's pick to …
-
Apple considering legal action over Trump's travel ban
Apple could be the next big tech company to take legal action against President Trump's travel …
-
Inequality to hit record high in Brexit Britain
Inequality is slated to get much worse in the U.K. as the government pushes ahead with its Brexit …
-
2,000 years later, scientists finally know what's in these charred Roman scrolls
For over two millennia, scrolls from the ancient Roman town of Herculaneum eluded analysis. Left …
-
Joe, Jill Biden launch The Biden Foundation
Joe and Jill Biden launched The Biden Foundation on Wednesday, telling supporters in a video that …
-
Is the Mediterranean diet good for kids, too?
Scientists have long touted the potential health benefits of a Mediterranean diet for adults, but …
-
Chinese billionaire seized from Hong Kong hotel
A Chinese billionaire with Canadian citizenship has been seized from his apartment at the Four …
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last good-bye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Lady Gaga teams up with Tiffany
Lady Gaga is the newest face of Tiffany & Co.The jeweler has recruited the native New Yorker for its latest Legendary Style campaign. She'll be the face of a new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear."In New York, you're born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry."
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
-
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
-
Peter Capaldi to leave 'Doctor Who'
It's time to bid farewell to another Time Lord."Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has announced he'll …
-
Ben Affleck backs out of directing 'Batman' film
Ben Affleck will still be under the cowl, but not behind the camera.The actor, who plays Warner …
-
Here's a first look at 'Ocean's 8' all-female cast
We don't know too much about the plot, but we at least know what the cast of "Ocean's 8" looks …
-
Miss France clinches Miss Universe title
Miss France is the new Miss Universe.Decked out in a gold-sequined gown, 24-year-old dental surgery…
-
SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
The Screen Actors Guild Awards made clear that politics are going to be an integral part of award …
-
Sheryl Sandberg gives $1 million to Planned Parenthood
Sheryl Sandberg is giving $1 million to Planned Parenthood.The Facebook COO has been expressing her…
-
Apple soars to 18-month high on hopes for next iPhone
Apple is suddenly on fire again.Shares of the iPhone maker surged 6% on Wednesday to their highest …
-
Tesla Motors changes its name to ... Tesla
After 13 years, Tesla is finally changing the tires on its brand.The company is shortening its name…
-
Brexit: Theresa May confirms date of detailed plan
British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that her government's detailed plan for leaving …
-
Inside Twitter's new plan to combat harassment
Twitter has long been criticized for being a breeding ground of hate and harassment.But the social …
-
Changes made in Trump's cybersecurity executive order
An executive order awaiting President Donald Trump's signature is aimed at improving nation's …
-
US airlines' cautious reaction to Trump's immigration order
The nation's airlines scrambled to comply with President Trump's decree on immigration, but have …
-
Mortgage lender fined $3.5M over alleged kickbacks
A major mortgage lender has been fined $3.5 million for allegedly using kickbacks to drum up …
-
ACLU is participating in elite Silicon Valley accelerator
The American Civil Liberties Union wants to learn how to grow like a Silicon Valley startup.On …
-
Under Armour under siege: Stock plunges 25%
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA. Tom Brady will attempt…
WDHN News on Facebook
WDHN News on Twitter