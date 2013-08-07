Services announced for Connor Vernon

Services announced for Connor Vernon

Con­nor Ver­non, a res­i­dent of Dothan, passed away on Sat­ur­day, Jan­u­ary 21, 2017 at a lo­cal hos­pi­tal. He was 63.

Don't Miss

Loading...

Video Center

Dothan

58° Overcast
Weather Details

Signup for WDHN news, sports and weather alerts!

Events

Featured Business

Jeffers Pet, Equine & Livestock Supply

Jeffers Pet, Equine & Livestock Supply

Share It

Stay Connected