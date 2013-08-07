Don't Miss
-
Your Wellness Network
Get all the expert advice from health experts.
-
Interactive Radar
Click here for updated radar!
-
Sports
Click for the latest sports!
-
Healthy Heart
For the latest heart news!
-
Tax 2016
For the latest tax news!
-
Green Living
Tips for going green!
-
In Style
Click for the latest in style!
-
SEC Media Days
Get the latest in the SEC!
-
Local Movie Listings
Now showing at the box office!
-
Better Body
Help individuals achieve the appearance they are striving for.
-
Touchdown at Wiregrass Food Bank it's time for the Souper Bowl
Friday Jan. 27th- Southside Walmart
-
Enterprise police trying to find a missing women
If you have any information of the whereabouts of Ayanna Smith contact Enterprise police at …
-
WDHN Remembers Connor Vernon
-
Connor Vernon Unedited
-
Deadly storms claim lives in Georgia
At least 12 people were killed in severe weather that struck southern Georgia on Saturday night and…
-
Trump to begin renegotiating NAFTA with leaders of Mexico, Canada
President Donald Trump said Sunday he will begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade …
-
Trump invites Netanyahu for early February meeting
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Sunday afternoon and …
-
Trump brings Churchill bust back to Oval Office
President Donald Trump restored the bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office immediately after …
-
Trump puts freeze on new regulations
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus issued a memorandum Friday night to all executive …
-
Senate confirms Trump's first two Cabinet members
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's first Cabinet members Friday, formally approving his …
-
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.It …
-
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK …
-
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," …
-
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism,…
-
Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits
The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month …
-
Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall
Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next…
-
Butch Trucks, founding Allman Brothers drummer, dies at 69
Butch Trucks, the co-founder and drummer for the Allman Brothers Band, passed away at his home …
-
Dow closes above 20,000 for first time
The Dow Jones industrial average closed over 20,000 for the first time ever Wednesday.The index …
-
Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on as comedy icon
When Mary Tyler Moore auditioned for the role of Laura on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," series creator …
-
American Airlines eliminating in-seat screens on new jets
American Airlines says it dropping seat-back screens from its in-flight entertainment on its 100 …
-
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
-
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
-
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
It's a first: Snickers to air live Super Bowl ad
In a first for the Super Bowl, Snickers is running a live commercial this year.The ad, starring …
-
Streep uses GIF in response to Oscar nom
Meryl Streep was, in a way, speechless after receiving her 20th Oscar nomination on Tuesday …
-
Chicago man sentenced in celebrity hacking scandal
A Chicago man was sentenced to nine months in a plea deal Tuesday for hacking the electronic …
-
Matthew McConaughey on becoming an actor
Matthew McConaughey will never forget the night he called his father and told him he wanted to be …
-
Oscar Nominations: The list
Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.The nominees include: Performance…
-
Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmy Awards
Stephen Colbert can add another gig to his resume.The host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,"…
-
Federal agency website still praises Obamacare
Looking at the website for the federal agency overseeing Obamacare, you'd never know Donald Trump …
-
Uber passes Starbucks as business travelers' No. 1 expense
Uber is officially the best friend of business travelers.A new study found that 6 percent of all …
-
Boeing says Chinese jobs mean U.S. jobs
Boeing's chief executive has reiterated the company's plan to open a facility in China to install …
-
Chicago factory's rare mission: Manufacture eyewear in US
Millions of Americans wear glasses every day to correct their vision. But the frames are mostly …
-
Facebook revamps trending topics to thwart fake news
Facebook's trending section is getting an update that may help stop fake news from proliferating on…
-
Harvard endowment cuts jobs, outsources hedge fund management
Harvard University is overhauling the way it manages its $35 billion-plus endowment -- including …
-
Elon Musk plans to start digging tunnels to beat traffic
Elon Musk is serious about using tunnels to beat traffic.Musk raised eyebrows in mid-December when …
-
French carmakers return to India after long absence
Peugeot and Citroen are coming back to India.The owner of the two French carmakers, PSA Group, has …
-
Trump adviser leaves Goldman Sachs with $100M payout
President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is walking away from Goldman Sachs with a payout of …
-
Russians ditch legal booze as moonshine sales spike
Russians are drinking less -- at least officially.The country's consumer protection agency said …
WDHN News on Facebook
WDHN News on Twitter