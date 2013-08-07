Lady Gaga teams up with Tiffany

Lady Gaga is the newest face of Tiffany & Co.The jeweler has recruited the native New Yorker for its latest Legendary Style campaign. She'll be the face of a new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear."In New York, you're born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry."