-
Douglas Bauer turns himself in
Douglas Bauer was the headmaster of Ashford Academy which closed it's door may 2015. He has been …
-
Enterprise woman heading to capitol for Women's March
-
Troy Falls at Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – In a clash between Sun Belt Conference unbeatens, Little Rock came out …
-
Shelby Statement on the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today released a statement following the …
-
Conferences Conclude Third Annual Autonomy Meeting at NCAA Convention
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (January 20, 2017) - Representatives of the Autonomy Five conferences met at …
-
House Minority Leader Craig Ford Responds To Court Ruling State…
"We are happy with the ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that twelve current …
-
Bennett and Phillips Receive Awards From Alabama Baseball Coaches Association
TROY, Alabama – Former Trojan, Grant Bennett, and current assistant coach, Brad Phillips, received …
-
Obama tweets final message from White House
President Barack Obama tweeted the American people in his final hours as head of state promising to…
-
Obama's White House empties out - photos and all
It isn't just that all the staffers in the Obama administration moved out of the White House …
-
Watch the Inauguration Now
-
Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president'
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Saturday he is not planning to run for president in …
-
WH attacks media over reporting of inauguration crowds
"That's what you guys should be writing and covering," new White House press secretary Sean Spicer …
-
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
-
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
-
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's …
-
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes …
-
Women around the world march, protest Trump
Streets in the monumental core of downtown Washington were brought to a standstill Saturday as …
-
Democratic and Republican voters: It's important to talk
For Republicans and Democrats, common ground has been tough to come by since Donald Trump won the …
-
Mississippi storm: At least 4 dead; damage reported in Hattiesburg area
A possible tornado and other severe storms shattered parts of southern Mississippi early Saturday, …
-
On Day Two, Trump prayed, met the CIA and attacked the press
President Donald Trump moved fast to mend his relationship with the CIA on just his second day in …
-
-
Inauguration performers respond to backlash
Artists who are taking part in Donald Trump's inauguration festivities are not …
-
Tiffany Trump's 'fairy fashion godfather' steps in
Faced with the daunting task of presenting herself on the world stage as her father takes the oath …
-
Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song
Famed singer Frank Sinatra's eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of …
-
Woody Harrelson to live stream movie as it's filmed
Woody Harrelson is about to relive a nightmare.The actor is recreating a dramatic night he …
-
People's Choice Awards 2017: What you missed
Check out some moments at the 43rd People's Choice Awards that folks are buzzing about.The show …
-
Jennifer Holliday talks backlash over Trump inauguration
Jennifer Holliday said it never dawned on her she would receive so much backlash over her initial …
-
'Chrisley Knows Best' star hurt in accident
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is grateful to be alive after breaking a vertebra in a…
-
Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton to present Lily Tomlin with SAG award
This year's SAG Awards will also serve as a "9 to 5" reunion.It was announced Tuesday that costars …
-
Trump criticizes 'dishonest media' in CIA speech
President Donald Trump started and finished a speech he gave at the CIA headquarters Saturday …
-
Trump team closing in on White House photographer who worked with Bushes
Shealah Craighead is in the running to become Donald Trump's chief White House …
-
Trump vows 25 million jobs, most of any president
President Donald Trump laid out a clear vision for the United States in his inaugural address: "Buy…
-
Uranium stocks are booming, thanks to Trump
Uranium stocks are, uhhh, going nuclear lately thanks to hopes that Donald Trump and his …
-
Europe is falling apart. Saving it won't be easy
The future of Europe is in doubt.The region has suffered a series of major setbacks in recent …
-
China to pump $1B into Paramount movies
More Chinese money is flowing into Hollywood.Paramount Pictures has announced a $1 billion …
-
After 10-year effort, Army selects new pistol maker
After a long and much-criticized search, the US Army has chosen Sig Sauer to produce its next …
-
Uber to pay $20 million for misleading drivers
Uber will pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission for misleading …
-
Mnuchin: 'I'd like us to raise the debt ceiling sooner rather than later'
Tea Party members and other fiscal conservatives might want to take note: President-elect Trump's …
-
Budweiser bows out of Team USA sponsorship
After 32 years, Budweiser's sponsorship of Team USA has gone flat.Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns …
