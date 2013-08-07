Don't Miss
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Two days. Two deaths of iconic Hollywood actresses who were also mother and daughter.Debbie …
-
Enterprise PD investigating overnight shooting
The Enterprise Police Department responded to the 200 Block of Apache Drive Enterprise, AL on a …
-
Keeping your 2017 resolutions
-
Turn Winter decor into Spring neccesities
-
Dothan Countdown Downtown
This year the city of Dothan will begin a new tradition by celebrating New Year's Eve in style with…
-
Motel shooting leads to attempted murder charge
-
Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved f…
-
7 stories you probably missed this year (but shouldn't have)
Think back to the big stories of the year. What jumps to mind? The elections? The Nice terror …
-
Fights break out at malls across United States
Massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the country in …
-
WDHN TRACKS SANTA
-
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
-
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
-
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
-
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
-
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
-
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the …
-
New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world
Revelers packed New York's Times Square and cheered the advent of 2017, saying good riddance to …
-
China says it will phase out ivory trade in 2017
China has announced a plan to phase out all ivory processing and trade by the end of 2017, the …
-
Sir-vice! Tennis star Andy Murray knighted in New Year's Honors List
A monumental year for Andy Murray just got even bigger -- the tennis world No.1 has been knighted …
-
3 missing in downed plane incident off Hawaiian island
Three people are missing after a small plane vanished from radar off the Hawaiian island of …
-
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," …
-
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106
Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi", died Friday, …
-
No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it
There's been much hand-wringing about 2016 killing off so many of our beloved celebrities: Bowie. …
-
Entertainment in 2016: A look back
As the year comes to a close, there's no shortage of attempts to identify the people, programs and …
-
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.Jan …
-
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit children's hospital
Miley Cyrus and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, spread a little holiday cheer this week.The two stars …
-
Run-DMC sues Amazon, Walmart for $50 million
Members of the rap group Run-DMC are suing Amazon and Walmart for $50 million for trademark …
-
George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say
An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be …
-
Trey Songz charged with assaulting an officer
Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing …
-
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged.A spokesperson for …
-
Trump ditches press pool to play golf
President-elect Donald Trump ditched his press pool Saturday to play golf, the latest example of …
-
Meet Khe Hy, the Oprah for Millennials
Khemaridh Hy did the unthinkable.In 2015, at age 35, the rising star quit a very lucrative Wall …
-
McCain: Russian cyberintrusions an 'act of war'
Sen. John McCain said Friday that Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election …
-
77% of investors made money in 2016 -- and women beat men again
Just about anyone who had money in the market is saying, "Thank you, 2016!"The vast majority of …
-
Investors wipe $6.6 billion off Toshiba's market value
Toshiba's dreams of becoming a nuclear energy leader have turned into a nightmare.Rattled investors…
-
When unpaid student debt leads to a smaller Social Security check
For more than a year, Jamie Chastain had $177 withheld from his Social Security check each month …
-
The best (and worst) stock markets of 2016
Congrats Americans! Your stock markets rallied to record levels this year.The Dow Jones industrial …
-
Twitter users' 2017 wish list: Get rid of harassment
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wants to know how to make the social platform better in 2017.The cofounder …
-
Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep
The hits keep coming for Hatchimals. Some parents are claiming the most-hyped toy of the season has…
-
Pour one out: The inventor of red Solo cup has died
2016 is still not done. Before we lost George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds this week,…
