Volkswagen executive arrested in emissions scandal
Federal investigators have arrested a Volkswagen executive for his alleged role in the company's …
-
Clemson gets second chance at ending Tide dynasty
-
Jeff Sessions faces 'Washington's bloodsport'
Sen. Jeff Sessions is preparing for yet another confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary …
-
Streep slams Trump at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work, and she gave the …
-
Airport suspect used gun once held by police
When Esteban Santiago was in an Alaska FBI office in November, saying his mind was being controlled…
-
Winter weather precautions for the weekend
Parts of Alabama have already seen a fair share of sleet and snow today.
-
New technology coming to Enterprise schools
-
Armed robbery on Honeysuckle Rd.
-
Governor Robert Bentley meets Rehobeth victims' family
-
Chicago torture video: No bail for 4 suspects
Four young people accused of torturing a Chicago special-needs teen and broadcasting the incident …
-
Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of …
-
Reports: Emotional OBJ punched hole in wall postgame
Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the …
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
Two of the three charges against Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago carry …
-
Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend
It has become a habit. Each week, the weekdays fly by so quickly that you only find time to …
-
Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, US Defense…
-
Orlando police officer killed; sheriff's deputy dies during manhunt
An Orlando police officer searching for a murder suspect was gunned down Monday, and a sheriff's …
-
-
Alabama, Clemson in title game rematch
Could the sequel be better than the original?Last season's College Football Playoff national …
-
Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year
The Chevrolet Bolt, GM's first mass-market electric car, won Car of the Year at the Detroit Auto …
-
Average college degree pays off by age 34
If you're debating the value of your college degree, rest assured it will likely be worth the cost …
-
Not that Mandy Moore
This is a tale of two Mandys.Both are well respected for their work, both are having a heck of a …
-
Emma Watson sings in new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer
On a night where modern musical "La La Land" won big during the Golden Globes, Disney gave …
-
Trump attacks Streep for speech at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep never mentioned President-elect Donald Trump by name during her six-minute …
-
-
Kim Kardashian West robbery suspects picked up by French police
French police have detained 17 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West…
-
Golden Globe Awards: The winners list
The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.Here's a look at who was in the running. Winners are …
-
Golden Globes: Most memorable moments of all time
The 74th Golden Globes Awards are Sunday and with this glamorous event right around the corner, …
-
Golden Globes 2017: 'La La Land' breaks record
"La La Land" swept Sunday's 74th Golden Globe Awards and set a record.The musical film -- starring …
-
Columnist Nat Hentoff, First Amendment advocate, jazz critic, dies
Nat Hentoff -- the acclaimed, popular and edgy columnist noted for his passionate writings on civil…
-
Baldwin needles Trump again, this time in Russian
Alec Baldwin has been satirically portraying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," but even with …
-
Nike is big winner in Alabama-Clemson rematch
There is one guaranteed winner in Monday night's college football championship rematch between the …
-
It costs $233,610 to raise a child
If you're thinking of starting a family, you might be in for some sticker shock: Raising a child …
-
London Tube strike sparks travel chaos
Millions of Londoners battled to get to work on Monday because of a Tube strike that brought …
-
The iPhone turns 10: Insiders look back
"We're going to make some history together today."With those words on January 9, 2007 -- 10 years …
-
BMW improves on popular 5 Series sedan
The new BMW 5 Series sedan made its world debut Monday at the North American International Auto …
-
Volkswagen concept looks to past, future
Volkswagen unveiled a concept for a revived VW microbus, this time in an all-electric and …
-
Pringles introduces line of potato-free chips
Pringles is once again experimenting beyond the potato.The iconic snacks brand is rolling out a new…
-
Ford resurrects iconic Ranger, Bronco names
Ford Motor Company announced Monday that will once again be selling vehicles in the U.S. with the …
-
Big Lexus gets full redesign for 2018
Lexus' flagship sedan is getting a complete redesign for 2018.The company showed off its new LS 500…
-
BMW 'absolutely' committed to new factory in Mexico
BMW is sticking with plans to open a new factory in Mexico in 2019 despite warnings from …
