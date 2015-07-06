Don't Miss
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
President Donald Trump will nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump announced …
-
Ayanna Smith still missing
Enterprise Police still looking for Ayanna Smith anyone with information call 347-2222
-
Wicksburg Volunteer Fire Department will collect items for tornado victims
The Wicksburg Volunteer Fire Department is collecting items for our neighbors in Georgia who were …
-
Boy Scouts of America allows transgender children to join
Monday, the Boy Scouts of America announced they will allow transgender children, who identify as …
-
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
-
After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill
Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that …
-
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
-
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
-
New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he …
-
'La La Land' director on love, romance and that ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "La La Land." Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling struck some…
-
Sanders on Trump: 'This guy is a fraud'
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of falling short of commitments to …
-
Posters critical of Pope Francis appear around Rome
Posters of a stern-looking Pope Francis appeared on walls around Rome on Saturday, condemning his …
-
Avalanches kill at least 59 in Afghanistan and Pakistan
Heavy snowfall triggered a series of avalanches along the Afghan-Pakistani border on Sunday, …
-
Anti-Trump protests continue across US
Protests against President Donald Trump's policies took place Saturday in several major American …
-
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
A video appearing to show a dog in distress during filming of the movie "A Dog's Purpose" was …
-
'24: Legacy' cast on continuing the legacy
Miranda Otto doesn't want fans to think of her new series, "24: Legacy," as a reboot."It's not a …
-
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
-
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
-
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.According to Instagram, Beyonce's photo revealing her …
-
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
President Donald Trump veered off script at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday …
-
Beyonce is pregnant with twins
Ring the alarm: Beyonce is having twins.The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on …
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last goodbye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Lady Gaga teams up with Tiffany
Lady Gaga is the newest face of Tiffany & Co.The jeweler has recruited the native New Yorker for its latest Legendary Style campaign. She'll be the face of a new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear."In New York, you're born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry."
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Tech industry braces for Trump's visa reform
As President Trump is fighting in court for his seven-nation travel ban, the tech industry is …
-
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones
Footballs won't be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime …
-
Cubans anxious about change in US relations under Trump
As US President Donald Trump lashes out at US enemies and allies alike, many Cubans wonder which …
-
Obamacare sign ups sag under Trump administration
The pace of Obamacare sign-ups slowed in the final days of open enrollment last month, as the Trump…
-
Super Bowl LI ticket prices spike after early slump
A seat at Super Bowl LI is getting more expensive.Ticket prices for the cheapest seats have jumped …
-
Super Bowl ad previews lose some kick
Apple's "1984" commercial remains a famous model for Super Bowl advertising. Yet part of the Ridley…
-
Trump begins dismantling Obama financial regulations
With the stroke of a pen, President Trump has begun the push to dismantle the sweeping Dodd-Frank …
-
Snapchat files for $3 billion IPO
The biggest social media IPO since Twitter is here.Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, filed…
-
Inside the quirky world of Snapchat
The world inside Snapchat is even quirkier than you'd expect.Snap -- as Snapchat's parent company …
-
Winning Super Bowl in Houston is tax-free bonus
Everything may be bigger in Texas, except the taxes.That's good news for the players in Super Bowl …
