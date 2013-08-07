Troy Chancellor addresses Trump executive order and it's impact on higher education students

Troy Chancellor addresses Trump executive order and it's impact on higher education students

President’s Trump’s immigration order has many immigrants on edge across the county.

Don't Miss

Loading...

Video Center

Dothan

71° Scattered Clouds
Weather Details

Signup for WDHN news, sports and weather alerts!

Events

Featured Business

Jeffers Pet, Equine & Livestock Supply

Jeffers Pet, Equine & Livestock Supply

Share It

Stay Connected